LeBron James’ motto, “Strive for Greatness,” is something he’s been living since he was a teenager.
James reminded reporters on Friday that he achieved basketball greatness at a very early age.
The 32-year-old future Hall of Famer is submitting yet another remarkable postseason performance, and exhibits no signs of slowing down.
Per Cleveland.com:
“I’ve been playing at the best for quite a while now,” James said prior to the team’s morning shootaround. “Since I was about 16.”
James didn’t want to get involved in the ongoing chatter about whether this is his best, most complete form, only offering, “We’ll see” and “I’m going to let you guys talk about that.”
In the first six games, all wins by the defending champs, James is averaging 34.2 points on 56.6 percent from the field, including 48 percent from 3-point range to go with 9.2 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 1.8 blocks and 2.7 steals while playing 42.2 minutes.
“I just train my mind and train my body,” James said. “It’s the best part of the year. They say this is where legends are made and where you can make a name for yourself that can last longer than when you play the game, when you’re done. I just try to put myself into position where I can be best remembered when I’m done playing.”
