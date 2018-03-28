LeBron James Says He’s the MVP

LeBron James is the NBA’s most valuable player in 2017-18, according to LeBron James.

LeBron James tells @bytimreynolds he has a favorite for the MVP award _ himself. https://t.co/J8OVnj8qfj — AP Sports (@AP_Sports) March 28, 2018

The 33-year-old has enjoyed a remarkable 15th season, and says what he’s accomplished this year should earn him a fifth Maurice Podoloff Trophy.

LeBron is averaging 27.4 points, 9.1 assists and 8.6 rebounds on 55 percent shooting for a 44-30 Cleveland Cavaliers squad.

Per the AP: