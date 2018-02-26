LeBron James Says Refs Only Protect Shooters

LeBron James called out NBA refs for not doing enough to protect players who aggressively drive to the rim, and instead giving preferrential treatment to outside shooters.
James couldn’t believe he only shot four free throws in 40 minutes of play Sunday night during the Cavs’ 110-94 loss to the visiting Spurs.
LBJ finished with 33 points, 13 rebounds and 9 assists.
Per Cleveland.com:
“There’s no reason I should be going to the line four times in a game when I drive 100 times to the paint and I’m getting hit and slapped and grabbed and whatever and what not,” James said Sunday, after the Cavs lost to the Spurs 110-94. “We protect the shooter. That’s what it’s turned into. Chicks dig the long ball and that’s what it’s about.”
James’ 6.1 foul shots per game are the lowest since his rookie season. Forty percent of all James’ field-goal attempts have come from inside three feet. For as much as he drives, he feels he should be getting more foul calls.
“He attacks the rim a lot so it’s up to the ref. It’s on them to make the calls,” Tristan Thompson said. “I think with him being so strong and athletic, just because he’s bigger and stronger than everyone, doesn’t mean it doesn’t mean a foul. I think he gets fouled more than anyone in this league and he gets hit but people kind of take advantage of the fact that he’s 280 and he’s a freight train.”