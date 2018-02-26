LeBron James Says Refs Only Protect Shooters

LeBron James called out NBA refs for not doing enough to protect players who aggressively drive to the rim, and instead giving preferrential treatment to outside shooters.

James couldn’t believe he only shot four free throws in 40 minutes of play Sunday night during the Cavs’ 110-94 loss to the visiting Spurs.

LeBron James says NBA refs protect shooters over drivers: Inside Cavs-Spurs @clevelanddotcom https://t.co/DE2kpOMDFt — Joe Vardon (@joevardon) February 26, 2018

LBJ finished with 33 points, 13 rebounds and 9 assists.

Per Cleveland.com: