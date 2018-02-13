LeBron James Says Trae Young ‘Better Go Pro’

LeBron James says that Oklahoma freshman guard Trae Young shouldn’t think twice about going pro after this season.

When a reporter mentioned Young’s “decision” on Tuesday, LeBron interjected, “What decision? That ain’t no decision. […] He better go pro” (starting at 0:57):

Trae Young will have to make a decision to go pro— LeBron: “What decision? That ain’t no decision. That’s like saying my waking up this morning—that ain’t no decision. Brushing my teeth—that ain’t no decision. He better go pro.”

