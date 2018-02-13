LeBron James Says Trae Young ‘Better Go Pro’

by February 13, 2018

lebron james trae young

LeBron James says that Oklahoma freshman guard Trae Young shouldn’t think twice about going pro after this season.

When a reporter mentioned Young’s “decision” on Tuesday, LeBron interjected, “What decision? That ain’t no decision. […] He better go pro” (starting at 0:57):

Trae Young will have to make a decision to go pro—

LeBron: “What decision? That ain’t no decision. That’s like saying my waking up this morning—that ain’t no decision. Brushing my teeth—that ain’t no decision. He better go pro.”

