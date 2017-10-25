Cavs head coach Tyronn Lue shifted LeBron James to the point guard position Tuesday night, and James played like his usual brilliant self, torching the Chicago Bulls to the tune of 34 points and 13 assists in a 119-112.

LeBron hadn’t started at the point since 2005.

The four-time MVP said the position shift was no big deal since he knows what everyone on the floor is supposed to be doing at all times.

Per Cleveland.com: