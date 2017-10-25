Cavs head coach Tyronn Lue shifted LeBron James to the point guard position Tuesday night, and James played like his usual brilliant self, torching the Chicago Bulls to the tune of 34 points and 13 assists in a 119-112.
LeBron hadn’t started at the point since 2005.
The four-time MVP said the position shift was no big deal since he knows what everyone on the floor is supposed to be doing at all times.
Per Cleveland.com:
“I think the best thing for me personally is ever since I was a kid I’ve always learned every position on the floor,” James said. “When I started playing ball, for some odd reason, I could learn every single position on the floor all at one time. The point guard, shooting guard, small forward, power forward and center. And know all the plays, what they’re doing and what’s the reads.
“And to this day, if coach slides me to the 1, I know every set. If he slides me to the 5, I know the 5. I know the 4, I know the 3, I know the 2. I know every single play in every single position so it makes the job a lot easier for me because I know where I should be and what my teammates should do.”
James was playing point guard because Cleveland’s top two players at the position — Isaiah Thomas (right hip injury) and Derrick Rose (sprained left ankle) — are out. Also, coach Tyronn Lue wants a more dynamic lineup with Tristan Thompson, Kevin Love and Jae Crowder out there.
Commentscomments powered by Disqus