LeBron James to Shut Off Social Media During the Playoffs Again

by April 11, 2018
635

LeBron James will continue with his annual tradition of unplugging from all social media platforms during the playoffs.

James says his postseason focus remains the same, and that being active on social “doesn’t matter” to him.

LeBron began his social media blackout in 2012.

Per Bleacher Report:

“My focus hasn’t changed,” James told Bleacher Report of this year’s upcoming hiatus.

“[The current social media climate] doesn’t matter to me. We all know how this season has been. With our ball club and all the noise that’s either irrelevant or relevant—whatever the case may be—for me, maintaining my focus hasn’t changed.”

There are plenty of social media users ready to crown James the best player who ever lived, but also no shortage of individuals primed to pounce upon the first hint of anything less. Was he aggressive enough? Did he pass when he should have shot? Does he still have it?

“You have to keep the main thing the main thing,” James said. “In the postseason, you lose one game and it’s the end of the world. You win one game and everyone praises you. When the postseason happens, it’s one game at a time. That’s all that matters. The outside noise doesn’t matter.”

 
You Might Also Like
Kicks

NBA Kicks of the Night

21 hours ago
1,070
NBA

LeBron James Had Creative Input With ‘I’m King’ Shoes

1 day ago
824
NBA

Post Up: LeBron James Remains the King of New York, Playoff Race Thickens

1 day ago
1,706
NBA

Report: Cleveland Cavaliers Add Kendrick Perkins In Time For NBA Playoffs

2 days ago
1,356
NBA

Josh Hart: Donovan Mitchell in ‘Same Conversation’ With James Harden and LeBron James

2 days ago
5,427
NBA

Pat Riley: LeBron James Did the Right Thing Leaving Miami

2 days ago
14,996

TRENDING


Most Recent

LeBron James to Shut Off Social Media During the Playoffs Again

42 mins ago
635

Report: Kevin Durant to Opt-Out and Re-Sign With Golden State

1 hour ago
306

Dirk Nowitzki to Return for 21st NBA Season

2 hours ago
127

Ben Simmons Responds to Donovan Mitchell’s ‘Rookie’ Hoodie

2 hours ago
3,144
Andre Ingram

Post Up: Andre Ingram Captivates And The 76ers Keep It Going

8 hours ago
1,481