LeBron James to Shut Off Social Media During the Playoffs Again

LeBron James will continue with his annual tradition of unplugging from all social media platforms during the playoffs.

LeBron plans to go Zero Dark Thirty-23 again this postseason https://t.co/LSm6c4bVey pic.twitter.com/WgvMUjtwAr — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 10, 2018

James says his postseason focus remains the same, and that being active on social “doesn’t matter” to him.

LeBron began his social media blackout in 2012.

Per Bleacher Report: