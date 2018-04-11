LeBron James to Shut Off Social Media During the Playoffs Again

LeBron James will continue with his annual tradition of unplugging from all social media platforms during the playoffs.
James says his postseason focus remains the same, and that being active on social “doesn’t matter” to him.
LeBron began his social media blackout in 2012.
Per Bleacher Report:
“My focus hasn’t changed,” James told Bleacher Report of this year’s upcoming hiatus.
“[The current social media climate] doesn’t matter to me. We all know how this season has been. With our ball club and all the noise that’s either irrelevant or relevant—whatever the case may be—for me, maintaining my focus hasn’t changed.”
There are plenty of social media users ready to crown James the best player who ever lived, but also no shortage of individuals primed to pounce upon the first hint of anything less. Was he aggressive enough? Did he pass when he should have shot? Does he still have it?
“You have to keep the main thing the main thing,” James said. “In the postseason, you lose one game and it’s the end of the world. You win one game and everyone praises you. When the postseason happens, it’s one game at a time. That’s all that matters. The outside noise doesn’t matter.”