LeBron James Supports Idea of First Female NBA Coach

LeBron James fully embraces the idea of the NBA’s first female head coach.

James, responding to a question about San Antonio Spurs assistant Becky Hammon, says gender should not be a factor when it comes to determining a coach’s ability.

“You know the game, you know the game,” according to LeBron.

