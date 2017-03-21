LeBron James doesn’t want LaVar Ball to talk about his children, sternly warning the father of UCLA star Lonzo Ball to steer clear of his 12-year-old and nine-year-old sons.

Ball recently said that his own kids are better set up for future success on the basketball court than LBJ’s boys.

James says he likes Lonzo’s game:

“Keep my kids’ name out of your mouth, keep my family out of your mouth,” James told ESPN on Tuesday, as the Cavaliers practiced on UCLA’s campus, two days after a victory at the Lakers. “This is dad to dad. It’s a problem now.”.

“The monsters in the NBA, their dads wasn’t that good,” Ball said. “They were OK, they was players, but the fact that the old [Dell] Curry wasn’t no All-Star, he wasn’t cold. He could shoot the ball, though. Kobe Bryant, his dad wasn’t all that, that’s why he’s such a monster. […] You got LeBron, it’s going to be hard for his kids because they are going to look at them like, ‘You got to be just like your dad.’ And after a while, that pressure starts sitting on you like, ‘Why do I got to be just like him? What can’t I just be me?’ And then they are going to be like, ‘Aw, you’re soft, you’re not that good.’ Because the expectation is very, very high.”

“I actually like his son,” James told ESPN. “I like his game.” […] “He can talk all about his brand, talk about his sons, talk about basketball, talk about me,” James told ESPN. “But keep my family out of this.”