LeBron James‘ star-studded and “intense” minicamp in Vegas includes NBA MVP Russell Westbrook, Rockets floor general Chris Paul, new Cavs signee Derrick Rose and Suns point guard Eric Bledsoe.

According to a source who witnessed the LeBron workout summit in Vegas, Cavs asst coach Damon Jones has been running an "intense" camp

The workouts are taking place at UNLV.

Cavs assistant coach Damon Jones and two other staffers are running things.

Per Cleveland.com:

Cavs coach Tyronn Lue attended Thursday’s session at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas.

The workouts, first reported by ESPN, created a buzz because Bledsoe is a rumored trade target of the Cavs, who are looking to trade Kyrie Irving (whom James has said could be an MVP one day). Bledsoe and James are both represented by agent Rich Paul.

On Wednesday, Cavs GM Koby Altman and owner Dan Gilbert praised James for his commitment to winning in Cleveland.