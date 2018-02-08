LeBron James With Triple-Double and Game-Winner vs T-Wolves

LeBron James hung 37 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds on the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves, and also beat them at the buzzer Wednesday night, single-handedly putting aside the Cleveland Cavaliers’ problems for a day at least.

James logged 48 minutes, and his heroics capped a wild 140-138 overtime victory for the Cavs.

LeBron also made a game-saving block against Jimmy Butler, who finished with 35 points in the nail-biter.

Per the AP:

“Once I caught it, I just trusted everything I’ve done in my career,” James said.

But as he has done so many times, James delivered one of those moments that have defined him.