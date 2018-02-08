LeBron James With Triple-Double and Game-Winner vs T-Wolves

LeBron James hung 37 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds on the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves, and also beat them at the buzzer Wednesday night, single-handedly putting aside the Cleveland Cavaliers’ problems for a day at least.
James logged 48 minutes, and his heroics capped a wild 140-138 overtime victory for the Cavs.
LeBron also made a game-saving block against Jimmy Butler, who finished with 35 points in the nail-biter.
Per the AP:
“Once I caught it, I just trusted everything I’ve done in my career,” James said.
But as he has done so many times, James delivered one of those moments that have defined him.
“The way we’ve been playing, we needed that,” said Cavs coach Tyronn Lue, who was back on the bench after falling ill Tuesday night in Orlando. “He was very special.”