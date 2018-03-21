LeBron: ‘Wack’ Idea To Have Playoff Play-In Tournament

LeBron James thinks the idea of having a play-in tournament to determine the last two seeds in each conference is “wack.”

On Wednesday, LeBron said record alone should determine who makes the playoffs.

Do you think there should be a play-in tournament for the bottom seeds in the Playoffs? LeBron: “No, no, no. That’s wack. Why? You got to earn your spot to be in the postseason. No consolation for finishing last. That’s corny. […] “[Make the playoffs by winning the tournament], even if my record is better than yours? Nah, that’s wack.”

