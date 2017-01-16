LeBron James concedes that the Golden State Warriors are one of the “one of the best teams ever assembled”, and says the Dubs are even more dangerous this season than the squad that won a record 73 games in 2015-16.
James’ Cleveland Cavaliers are in The Bay Area to take on their arch rivals tonight for the second time since their Christmas Day showdown.
The defending champs have stumbled to a 6-4 record since the highly-anticipated rematch; the Dubs are rolling at 7-1.
Per the NEOMG:
“They’re even more dangerous,” James admitted. “They’re even more dangerous than they were last year and that’s pretty hard to say because they were a damn great team last year and they’re even better this year.”
“I don’t pay that much attention to what they’re trying to do as far as fitting in,” James said. “You have to be around them every day to know that. But they’re a great team, a hell of a team, probably one of the best teams ever assembled and they’re going to continue to get better and better as the season goes along.”
“We’re not going to change our game because we’re playing Golden State, and I told you that in the Finals,” (Cavs head coach Tyronn) Lue said. “We gotta play faster, gotta push basketball, make them turn it over so we can get out in transition. […] We’re going to play our game. Nothing’s gonna change.”
