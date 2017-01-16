LeBron James concedes that the Golden State Warriors are one of the “one of the best teams ever assembled”, and says the Dubs are even more dangerous this season than the squad that won a record 73 games in 2015-16.

James’ Cleveland Cavaliers are in The Bay Area to take on their arch rivals tonight for the second time since their Christmas Day showdown.



The defending champs have stumbled to a 6-4 record since the highly-anticipated rematch; the Dubs are rolling at 7-1.

Per the NEOMG:

