Report: LeBron James Won’t Waive No-Trade Clause With Cavaliers

LeBron James is reportedly “determined” to finish the season with the Cavaliers and will not waive his no-trade clause.

According to The Vertical’s Shams Charania, LeBron is focused on seeing this season through in Cleveland.

Sources: As NBA teams do due diligence on his no-trade clause and potential of him dropping it, LeBron James is determined to see year through in Cleveland, focused on season and will not waive the clause. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 6, 2018

Over the past several days, teams around the league have openly wondered about whether Cleveland would look into James dropping his no-trade — which would clear the way for a potential pursuit. However, James remains solely focused on competing for a championship in Cleveland this season and evaluating his future after the season ends.

