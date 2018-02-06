Report: LeBron James Won’t Waive No-Trade Clause With Cavaliers

by Ryne Nelson February 06, 2018

lebron james no-trade clause

LeBron James is reportedly “determined” to finish the season with the Cavaliers and will not waive his no-trade clause.

According to The Vertical’s Shams Charania, LeBron is focused on seeing this season through in Cleveland.

Over the past several days, teams around the league have openly wondered about whether Cleveland would look into James dropping his no-trade — which would clear the way for a potential pursuit.

However, James remains solely focused on competing for a championship in Cleveland this season and evaluating his future after the season ends.

