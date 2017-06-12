The International Olympic Committee announced last week that 3-on-3 basketball would be part of the 2020 Games in Tokyo. 3-on-3 has been on the rise, with the Dew NBA 3x tour and Ice Cube’s BIG3 league serving as platforms to grow the sport.

The 3-on-3 boom has everyone talking about who’d they put on their squad. LeBron James says he’d pick Magic Johnson and Michael Jordan, while JR Smith said he’d rock with Kyrie Irving and Kyle Korver.

“It’s great for basketball,” LeBron said, via the AP. “For us to be able to add another category to the Olympics, another basketball category, I think it’s pretty great. I haven’t seen the full layout of how they plan on executing it … are they going to use NBA guys, are they going to use college guys. I’m not quite sure. I’m not very good in a 3-on-3 thing. I’m more of a 5-on-5 guy. I stay out of the 1-on-1 matchups during our practice, the 2-on-2 and the 3-on-3s. So probably not. I probably won’t be a part of the 3-on-3 matchup.”

Draymond Green was also asked about 3-on-3, saying, via ESPN, “I grew up playing street ball so to have 3-on-3 a part of the Olympics I think it’s also something guys can win that are not pro athletes. So I think that could be really good. You see in these other sports where they go compete in the Olympics but they have regular day jobs. I think that can be like that for 3-on-3. So I think that can be great.”

Eight men’s and women’s teams will compete in the first-ever 3-on-3 Olympic tournament in 2020.

h/t ESPN and AP