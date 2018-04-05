Lillard: If I Can’t Win A Title In Portland, ‘I Can Live With It Maybe Not Happening’

by April 05, 2018
1,208

Damian Lillard is all in.

The Trail Blazers’ superstar point guard desperately wants to deliver a title to Portland – a city that has embraced him from day one. If it doesn’t work out there, Dame said he “can live with” maybe never winning one, via Sports Illustrated‘s Lee Jenkins:

All that remains is a title, ever-so-elusive in an era when four future Hall of Famers happen to play for the same club. Lillard mulls a question he doesn’t want to answer, whether he’d be able to find peace without the trophy. It’s a question many of his peers will have to ponder as well. 

“I would like to win a championship as bad as anybody, but because of who I am, I’d get a lot more satisfaction if I got it the hard way,” Lillard says. “If I can’t figure it out here and I never win one, I can live with the effort I put into it. I can live with it maybe not happening for me. I’m going to roll with this team regardless of what people may feel about our chances. I’m going to live and die with this.”

RELATED
Damian Lillard Explains Confrontation With Chris Paul

 
You Might Also Like
NBA

CJ McCollum: Kawhi Leonard in ‘Very Sticky Situation’ With Spurs

8 hours ago
4,553
NBA

Nicolas Batum Says Brandon Roy Is The “Best Player I’ve Ever Played With”

2 days ago
3,353
moe harkless knee surgery
NBA

Moe Harkless To Undergo Surgery On Left Knee

1 week ago
400
NBA

LeBron James Says He’s the MVP

1 week ago
2,279
Damian Lillard
NBA

Post Up: The Rockets And Blazers Are Unstoppable

1 week ago
1,355
damian lillard chris paul
NBA

Damian Lillard Explains Confrontation With Chris Paul

2 weeks ago
7,641

TRENDING


Most Recent

Report: Pelicans Signing Guard Jordan Crawford

13 mins ago
51

Will Barton On Free Agency: I Want To Be Where I Can ‘Have A Bigger Role’

51 mins ago
207
kyrie irving knee playoffs

Kyrie Irving To Have Screws Removed From Kneecap, Out 4-5 Months

3 hours ago
2,857

Lillard: If I Can’t Win A Title In Portland, ‘I Can Live With It Maybe Not HappeningR...

3 hours ago
1,208

Devin Booker On Suns: ‘There’s Definitely Going To Be A Lot Of Moves Made’

4 hours ago
1,299