Six years ago, during the NBA lockout, LeBron James and Kevin Durant headed to the booth.
A snippet of the once-secret freestyle has inevitably leaded onto the web.
The two superstars are now waging war in the NBA Finals, with KD holding a commanding 2-0 series lead against his good friend.
Per the AP:
“They’re a different team,” James said following a 132-113 loss in Game 2 on Sunday night that put Cleveland in an 0-2 hole.
That’s been quite evident through two games. Durant leads all players with 71 points the first two games — six more than the player he replaced in the lineup, Harrison Barnes, scored in seven games a year ago.
“They play well at home,” Cavs coach Tyronn Lue said. “They won their first two games like they’re supposed to. Coming to a tough environment, we knew it was going to be tough, but they won the first two games. We get a chance to go home now to our home crowd where we play well, also.”
