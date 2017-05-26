Less than two weeks ago, LaVar Ball declared that his son Lonzo would only workout for their hometown Lakers.

Now, it appears that the Ball camp is considering a workout with the Philadelphia 76ers, who own the No. 3 pick in the draft.

ESPN Sources: Lonzo Ball considering granting Philadelphia 76ers, owners of No. 3 pick, a predraft workout. https://t.co/IfqSktLBbb — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) May 26, 2017

Lonzo Ball is considering working out for the Philadelphia 76ers in advance of the 2017 NBA draft on June 22, league sources told ESPN. A final decision will be made once Ball’s agent, Harrison Gaines, and Sixers general manager Bryan Colangelo have had an extensive conversation centered on the identity of the team.

The implication is that the Sixers aren’t sure if Ball (or any point guard for that matter) would be a good fit alongside Ben Simmons, the ball-dominant former No. 1 pick who sat out the 2016-17 season with a broken foot.

Ball, at this point, isn’t expected to fall past the No. 2 in the draft.

