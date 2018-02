Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball officially enters the rap game with his debut mixtape, Born 2 Ball.

Featuring singles such as “BBB,” “Get Off” and “Super Saiyan,” the 17-track mixtape heavily shouts out the Big Baller Brand and Zo’s family.

While the project concludes with a track titled, “LaVar,” the mixtape (unfortunately) does not include a LaVar Ball feature.

Listen to it below.



