Lonzo Ball didn’t think it was a big deal that he became the youngest player in NBA history to notch a triple-double—he was too busy agonizing that it came in the Lakers’ 98-90 road loss Saturday night to the Bucks.

Ball, 20, says he has played this way his whole life.

Lonzo Ball kept playing his way and is fueled by his triple-double. From @ShamsCharania: https://t.co/78JL4iCCDn pic.twitter.com/XqOsM1NzFJ — The Vertical (@TheVertical) November 12, 2017

The rookie point guard finished with 19 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds, adding four blocks and three steals.

Per Yahoo: