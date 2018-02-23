Lonzo Ball Says NCAA Should ‘Make It Legal’ For Players To Get Paid

Lakers guard Lonzo Ball thinks the NCAA should “make it legal” and allow college basketball players to get paid.

In a story by NBC Los Angeles’ Shahan Ahmed, Lonzo reasoned that “everybody’s getting paid anyway.”

Lonzo Ball, should NCAA players be paid? “I do. All the money they generate for the programs & stuff, it’s kind of an unfair system…Everybody knows everybody’s getting paid & that’s how it is. Everybody’s getting paid anyway. You might as well make it legal. That’s how I feel." — Shahan Ahmed (@shahanLA) February 23, 2018

Lonzo Ball said he did not get money from agents when he was in school: “My dad’s not big on that, so just kinda focued on going there and getting out.” — Shahan Ahmed (@shahanLA) February 23, 2018

“I do,” Ball said when asked if he believed college players should be paid. “All the money they generate for the programs and stuff, it’s kind of an unfair system.” “Everybody knows everybody’s getting paid, and that’s how it is. Everybody’s getting paid anyway. You might as well make it legal, so that’s how I feel.”

