Lonzo Ball Says NCAA Should ‘Make It Legal’ For Players To Get Paid

by February 23, 2018
Lakers guard Lonzo Ball thinks the NCAA should “make it legal” and allow college basketball players to get paid.

In a story by NBC Los Angeles’ Shahan Ahmed, Lonzo reasoned that “everybody’s getting paid anyway.”

“I do,” Ball said when asked if he believed college players should be paid. “All the money they generate for the programs and stuff, it’s kind of an unfair system.”

“Everybody knows everybody’s getting paid, and that’s how it is. Everybody’s getting paid anyway. You might as well make it legal, so that’s how I feel.”

