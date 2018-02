Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball made an appearance on the show “Lip Sync Battle”, performing the Migos hit “Bad and Boujee” on a set that host Chrissy Teigen describes as a “twerking diner.”

The full episode, which also features LaVar Ball, will air on Thursday. Check out the preview below:

We see you, Zo.

RELATED

Lonzo Ball Announces Release Of Debut Album