Lonzo Ball may be a Laker, but his favorite player is LeBron James, who he thinks is better than Kobe Byrant.

Mamba or The King? Lonzo's going with the 👑 pic.twitter.com/IC08rE33vE — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 11, 2017

Ball was responding to the never-ending Kobe vs LeBron debate, which Michael Jordan recently pumped new life into.

“My favorite player was LeBron growing up. But [Jordan] does have a point. Championships do mean a lot. But, uhh, it’s tough. I’m a Laker. I want to go with Kobe. But I’ve been saying LeBron for my whole life, so I’ma go with LeBron.”

For what it’s worth, top NBA Draft pick Markelle Fultz says it’s LBJ > KB.

