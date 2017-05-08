Lonzo Ball hopped on a remix of the Drake hit “Free Smoke” and spit a few bars over the weekend with rising rapper DC The Don. For those wondering, DC The Don was the artist behind the “Everything 1K” song in Lonzo’s sneaker reveal video last week and is actually one of the players on the basketball squad at Chino Hills High School, where the Ball Brothers have hooped at for the last few years while bringing the program to national notoriety.

More Life 🌺 More music 🎵 What up @WORLDWIDEDAIJ https://t.co/2h5QvHsHqA — Lonzo Ball (@ZO2_) May 8, 2017

You may recall Lonzo spitting bars for his family during Christmas, and rhyming seems to be something he enjoys doing in his spare time. Haters gonna hate, but Zo seems to having fun with the entire pre-draft process this spring.