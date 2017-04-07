Lonzo Ball desperately wants to be clad in Purple and Gold next season.

So much so, that the Cali native says he’d rather be a Los Angeles Laker than get picked first overall in the NBA Draft this summer.

The Lakers are tanking—with varying degrees of success—and currently own the League’s third-worst record with four games to go.

Per ESPN:

“I’m going to go with the Lakers. “All my family is in L.A., so to be able to play in front of them, I think that would mean more to me.”

