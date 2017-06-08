Lonzo Ball held a workout Wednesday for the Los Angeles Lakers, and said he can become the leader the franchise is currently missing.

Lonzo on the Lakers: "They have a lot of good players. I just think they need a leader at point guard. I feel I can bring that to the team." — Shahan Ahmed (@shahanLA) June 7, 2017

The Lakers own the second pick in the NBA Draft this summer.

19-year-old Cali native reiterated that he wants to stay close to home.

Per the AP:

Ball’s new Lakers workout gear was soaked with sweat after he went through his individual pre-draft workout Wednesday for Magic Johnson and coach Luke Walton at their training complex. The tantalizing UCLA product left no doubt that he hopes his favorite team chooses him with the second overall pick. “Of course,” Ball said. “I want to stay home.” Any potential concerns felt by the Lakers haven’t filtered through to Ball, who was still excited about his getting-to-know-you dinner in Venice on Tuesday with the Lakers’ top brass, including Magic and general manager Rob Pelinka. “I got positive vibes,” Ball said. “I had a lot of fun. It was great meeting everybody here, and they were very welcoming.”

