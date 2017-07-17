After wearing his signature Big Baller Brand kicks during the first two games of Summer League, Lonzo Ball has auditioned different sneakers in every game since.

Eyes have been focused on Lonzo’s latest choice of footwear—from Nike (Kobe AD) to adidas (Harden Vol. 2) to Under Armour (Curry 4) to Jordan Brand (XXXI).

Asked specifically if he’s trying to start a sneaker bidding war, Lonzo smiled and said, “Something like that.”

If the goal is to show sneaker companies that he’s capable of drawing attention to his sneakers, Lonzo is accomplishing the mission with flying (and unprecedented) colors.

Lonzo wearing the Air Jordan XXXI Low tonight. pic.twitter.com/Y3T4XPB4uk — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) July 17, 2017

RELATED:

Lonzo Ball Explains Why He’s Been Playing in Kobes and Hardens