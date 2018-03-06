Lonzo Ball Takes Blame For Damian Lillard’s Hot Fourth Quarter

by March 06, 2018
Lakers guard Lonzo Ball took blame for Damian Lillard‘s red-hot finish in the Blazers’ 108-103 comeback win on Monday.

Lillard hit 4 threes in just 102 seconds as Portland erased an 11-point fourth quarter deficit.

“That’s on me. That’s my matchup. The first one, that’s what got him hot when he came down and he pulled up with my hand down.

“So it’s on me. Nothing you can do right now.” […]

“Like I said, my hand was down. He’s got a quick trigger and can pull from anywhere. So that’s on me. He made some good plays.”

