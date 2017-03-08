Lonzo Ball’s father, LaVar, continues to push his belief that the 19-year-old UCLA freshman will eventually be a better player than the reigning, two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry.

The elder Ball, naturally, is getting pushback for the pressure he’s seemingly putting on the kid, but he’s unfazed.

Charles Barkley says LaVar Ball should slow his roll.

Per Sporting News:

“Just because you say some s—, doesn’t make it right,” Barkley said. “He’s gonna be better than Steph Curry? That’s what he said. Steph Curry has won a couple MVPs, he’s pretty good. Man, let me tell you something. That’s that AAU s—. You can’t say a guy is going to be better than Steph Curry, a guy who has played 30 college games. I know you can be proud of your son, but at some point, it becomes stupidity.”

It may be stupidity, but for NBA executives, especially those who would be eager to draft Ball, there is lingering consternation around dealing with Lavar Ball when you draft Lonzo Ball. Just how much drama comes with the Ball package? Does taking a guy averaging 15.0 points, 7.6 assists and 6.3 rebounds, a guy one scout called the first, “talented pure passer I’ve seen since Jason Kidd,” come with risk of excessive interference from Pops?

“It doesn’t help, all this stuff with his father,” one general manager told Sporting News. “I don’t know what is gained for the kid by putting that much pressure on him. Nobody from the league has been meeting with (Lonzo Ball) or anything, but that is going to be another thing to look at when it comes to due diligence before the draft. How does he handle his dad, is it just something he laughs about, or is it real pressure on him?”