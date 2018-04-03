Lou Williams: DeMar DeRozan ‘Is The Coolest Person in the World’

Lou Williams played only one season in Toronto, but that was enough time to form an everlasting friendship with DeMar DeRozan.

In an interview with GQ‘s Alex Wong, Lou Will called his former Raptors teammate “the most down-to-earth and supportive teammate I’ve had.”

You’ve played on a bunch of teams throughout your career. Who is your favorite teammate? Lou: “DeMar DeRozan. He’s the coolest person in the world—the most down-to-earth and supportive teammate I’ve had in my career. “I was at a bit of a crossroads in my career when I came to Toronto. DeMar and Kyle [Lowry] were the people that really lifted me up. I respect them for that.”

