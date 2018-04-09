Luka Doncic Compares His Game To Ben Simmons’

by April 09, 2018
luka doncic ben simmons

Slovenian prospect Luka Doncic says his positional versatility compares favorably to Ben Simmons‘.

In a story by ESPN’s Mina Kimes, Doncic said, “I think we are, like, similar, you know? [Simmons] can play point guard, he can play forward.”

His favorite players are LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, but he’s enjoyed watching Ben Simmons.

“I think we are, like, similar, you know?” he says. “He can play point guard, he can play forward. He can play a lot of stuff, like LeBron.”

Porzingis: No College Kid Could Put Up Luka Doncic's Numbers In EuroLeague

 
