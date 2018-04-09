Luka Doncic Compares His Game To Ben Simmons’

Slovenian prospect Luka Doncic says his positional versatility compares favorably to Ben Simmons‘.

In a story by ESPN’s Mina Kimes, Doncic said, “I think we are, like, similar, you know? [Simmons] can play point guard, he can play forward.”

His favorite players are LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, but he’s enjoyed watching Ben Simmons. “I think we are, like, similar, you know?” he says. “He can play point guard, he can play forward. He can play a lot of stuff, like LeBron.”

