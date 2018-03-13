Luke Walton Calls Julius Randle Best One-on-One Defender in NBA

by March 13, 2018
4
julius randle luke walton defender

Julius Randle has always had the tools of a great defender. Lakers coach Luke Walton is just helping him to realize it.

During the third quarter of the Lakers’ 127-113 win over Cleveland on Sunday, a mic’d-up Walton told Randle that he’s “the best one-on-one defender in this league.”

Randle not only defended LeBron James well, he finished with one of his best offensive performances of his career.

In 38 minutes, the 23-year-old had 36 points on 14-18 FG with 14 boards and 7 dimes.

  
