Despite Lonzo Ball‘s ongoing struggles, Lakers head coach Luke Walton says he will not being the rookie.
Walton says Ball is still the starting point guard in Los Angeles.
Walton was asked if he's considered bringing Lonzo off the bench in order to manage expectations. He said no. "He's our starter."
— Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) November 16, 2017
Ball, 20, has sat in the fourth quarter of the Lakers’ past two games.
Per ESPN:
“He’s our starting point guard,” Walton said of Ball after practice Thursday. “So there’s no discussion, no talks as of now of moving Lonzo to the bench. Nah. He’s our starting point guard.”
Walton said he was told Ball came to the practice facility late Wednesday night and worked on his shot after going 1-for-9 from the field, including 0-for-6 from 3-point range, in the 115-109 loss to the Sixers at Staples Center.
Walton noticed that the normally even-keeled, easygoing Ball wasn’t as playful at the team facility Thursday as he normally is. “That could be a good thing that he’s frustrated or mad a little bit,” Walton said.
