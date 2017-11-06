Firmly out of the Lakers‘ rotation, Luol Deng has informed the team that he wants a trade or buyout so he can play elsewhere.

With three years and $54 million remaining on Deng’s contract, both sides are motivated to find a solution.

But according to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, the process could take “weeks, month or even years.”

Deng said he and his agent, Jeff Austin from Octagon sports, have been working with the Lakers to find a resolution to the situation — either via trade or buyout — but he understands it may take weeks, months or even years to settle as he has two years and $26 million remaining on his contract after this year.

 

A Lakers source confirmed that the team has met with Deng’s representatives to find a solution — via trade or buyout — that would allow him the opportunity to play more.