Firmly out of the Lakers‘ rotation, Luol Deng has informed the team that he wants a trade or buyout so he can play elsewhere.

With three years and $54 million remaining on Deng’s contract, both sides are motivated to find a solution.

But according to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, the process could take “weeks, month or even years.”

Luol Deng knows no one feels sorry for a guy making $18 million a year who doesn't play. Still doesn't make it easy. https://t.co/TVyMnJuwua — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) November 7, 2017