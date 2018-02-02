Report: Magic Gauging Trade Market on Aaron Gordon

The Orlando Magic are reportedly exploring the possibility of moving Aaron Gordon before the February 8 trade deadline.

According to The Athletic‘s Michael Scotto, the Magic are “quietly gauging” the trade market for the 22-year-old restricted free agent to-be.

Via HoopsHype:

The new regime of Jeff Weltman and John Hammond has left no stone unturned with the deadline approaching, including quietly gauging the trade market on Aaron Gordon, league sources told The Athletic.

RELATED:

Aaron Gordon Has Evolved Into an All-Around Threat (SLAM 213)