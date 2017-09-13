Lakers president Magic Johnson says the team has no plans to trade either Brandon Ingram or Larry Nance Jr despite inquiring calls from “a lot of teams.”

During an appearance on ESPN’s First Take, Johnson made it clear that Ingram and Nance are off limits (starting at 3:20).

“Our secret weapon is Larry Nance. “We’ve gotten calls from a lot of teams that want to trade for him and Brandon Ingram. We said no. “Larry is such a fundamentally sound basketball player.

