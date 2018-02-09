Magic Johnson Can Only Dream of Trading Luol Deng

by Marcel Mutoni February 09, 2018

Luol Deng‘s contractual albatross is something Magic Johnson can only wish to rid himself of.

The Los Angeles Lakers’ president of basketball ops laughed and turned to GM Rob Pelinka when a reporter asked him if the team engaged in any trade talks for Deng prior to Thursday’s deadline.

Deng, 32, is owed $36 million over the next two seasons.

Per the OC Register:

“We want to say this about Luol,” Johnson said. “Rob has been working very well with him to try to get him to a place where he can be happy. But there’s not been a trade for him. He understands that and he knows that.”

Deng has not suited up for the Lakers since opening night, when he started in place of the suspended Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. He appeared in 56 games last season, averaging 7.6 points and 5.3 rebounds.

“Luol has been an unbelievable professional and has stayed very positive,” Pelinka said. “He understands the situation. At some point we’ll figure out a way to resolve that (in a manner) that’s a win for him and for us, but this trade deadline wasn’t the window for that to happen.”

  
