The Boston Celtics lucked into the first overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, and Magic Johnson didn’t mince words when asked for his reaction.

Johnson, the Los Angeles Lakers’ team president, made it clear that his feelings for the C’s haven’t changed over the years.

Magic Johnson on Celtics getting top pick: "I still hate them." — Baxter Holmes (@BaxterHolmes) May 17, 2017

Magic’s Lakers went home with the second pick.

Celtics co-owner Steve Pagliuca on Lakers getting No. 2 pick: "I think it’s great for the Lakers and great for the NBA." — Baxter Holmes (@BaxterHolmes) May 17, 2017

Per the AP: