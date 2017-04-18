Magic Johnson has been tasked with convincing yet another superstar to don the Purple and Gold.
“The Lakers have always had a superstar,” says Johnson.
Magic was recently named President of Basketball Ops, and along with new GM Rob Pelinka, has his work cut out for him this summer.
Per Lakers Nation:
The Lakers finished the 2016-17 NBA season with only 26 wins. The team failed to end the playoff drought which has now lasted four years. Although the team saw some promising signs of progress and potential from D’Angelo Russell, Brandon Ingram, and Ivica Zubac, the squad still lacks leadership and a superstar.
Fortunately for Magic and company, the team may have a few opportunities to bring in a superstar-caliber player this summer. It is widely known that Paul George of the Indiana Pacers is a possibility for Los Angeles with the perennial All-Star reportedly interested in signing with the Lakers in 2018. Chicago Bulls star Jimmy Bulter might also be a potential target with talk of the 27-year-old set to be on the trading block this summer.
Another motivating factor for the Lakers making a move for a star player this summer is the fact the Staples Center will be the venue for the 2018 NBA All-Star Game. Team president Jeanie Buss recently said she’d be heartbroken if the Lakers didn’t have an All-Star representative, but that would quickly change with the addition of Butler, George or a separate acquisition in NBA free agency.
