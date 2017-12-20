Magic Johnson and Isiah Thomas publicly buried the hatchet in their long-running feud during an emotional NBA TV special that aired Tuesday night.

Johnson and Thomas were extremely close friends and rivals during the 1980s, but had a nasty falling out: Zeke burned a ton of bridges with fellow players, and Magic worked behind the scenes to keep him off the Dream Team that won gold at the 1992 Olympics.

“Let me apologize to you. If I hurt you. That we haven’t been together.”#PlayersOnlyMonthly pic.twitter.com/nDpfDfZek8 — NBA TV (@NBATV) December 20, 2017

Both men apologized for letting the friendship fray.

Per the Detroit Free Press: