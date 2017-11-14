Lakers president of basketball ops Magic Johnson says Lonzo Ball‘s unorthodox jumper is not to be messed with.

Johnson and the team plan to let Ball “shoot and play his game.”

Magic tells @MikeAndMike the Lakers aren't going to worry about Lonzo's shooting woes this season. pic.twitter.com/RQihotUoc4 — ESPN (@espn) November 13, 2017

LeBron James congratulated the rookie point guard after he broke LBJ’s record as the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double.

Per the OC Register:

“First of all, congratulations to him,” James told reporters Monday morning in New York. “I think he’s going to be a really, really good point guard in our league. Probably a great point guard if he continues to work on his craft, which it seems like he does. They got a good one.” When word of the compliment reached Ball following shootaround in Phoenix, he said it gave him “motivation” to continue to improve. “If he says that it’s like an honor,” Ball said. “So I’m going to work and keep trying to get better every day.”

