Magic Johnson Says Lonzo Ball Is The Lakers’ Starting Point Guard

Even with the addition of Isaiah Thomas, Magic Johnson insisted that Lonzo Ball will remain the Lakers’ starting point guard.

While Isaiah’s agent has said that IT wants to start, Magic added that “it’s not about starting, it’s about how many minutes you get” (starting at 18:00):

“Lonzo is our starting point guard. That hasn’t changed. He’s a young man that gives us so many different options in what he can do. But we also value what Isaiah can bring to this team. I think he can give us some of that scoring punch that left with Jordan.”

