The Los Angeles Lakers are bringing Magic Johnson back into the fold, it was announced Thursday.

Johnson rejoins the franchise’s front-office, in a role that calls for him to “assist Jeanie Buss in all areas of basketball and business as an advisor.”

OFFICIAL: @MagicJohnson returns to the Lakers to advise ownership on basketball and business. https://t.co/yAmxIXvVaE — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 2, 2017

Last year, the Lakers stripped Magic of his honorary VP title largely due to his criticism of the team’s losing ways.

From the press release:

“We are thrilled and honored to add Magic’s expertise and abilities, and I look forward to working alongside him.” said Lakers Governor Jeanie Buss. “Everyone knows my love for the Lakers,” said Johnson. “Over the years, I have considered other management opportunities, however my devotion to the game and Los Angeles make the Lakers my first and only choice. I will do everything in my power to help return the Lakers to their rightful place among the elite teams of the NBA.”

Johnson’s duties will include, but not be limited to, advising ownership on all business and basketball matters, collaborating with coaches, evaluating and mentoring players, assessing future franchise needs, and helping ownership to determine the best path for growth and success. Johnson will spend time at Lakers offices in El Segundo and will report directly to Jeanie Buss.

