Magic Johnson not only thinks the “Showtime” Lakers would beat the current Golden State Warriors, but that his Lakers would dominate in a seven-game series.

“We would probably sweep them,” Magic said at an American Express event on Monday. Via @ArashMarkazi:

Magic Johnson says the "Showtime" Lakers would have swept today's Golden State Warriors. pic.twitter.com/D9wm2T35ZA — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) June 6, 2017

“Showtime” Lakers vs Warriors. Who wins? Magic: “We gon’ win. We would probably sweep ‘em. They’re too small.” Pat Riley: “Try putting somebody on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.” Magic: “Zaza, I’m sorry.”

Magic spoke at length on the topic while guesting on ESPN’s First Take a year ago. Starting at 1:24:

“They’ve never ran up against somebody like us. I’m telling you, whoever is going to dog me, I’m going to be wearing them down. I’m going to be wearing them out. “James Worthy will be wearing them out, wearing them down. Kareem [Abdul-Jabbar] is going to be wearing them out, wearing them down.” “The Warriors would have bad matchups against us. There’s no way they’re going to deal with Kareem. There’s no way they’re going to deal with James Worthy. “The thing that we could do, that would affect them and cause some problems, is that we could set up and we could run on them on the fast break.”

