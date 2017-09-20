Lakers president Magic Johnson will testify in the civil lawsuit accusing Warriors forward Draymond Green of assault.

According to court documents obtained by the Detroit Free Press, the prosecution wants to question Johnson about a tweet he posted after the incident.

Talked with my friend Draymond Green and he was very apologetic to the Warriors organization, fans and everyone involved. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) July 12, 2016

Magic said he “talked with my friend Draymond Green” after the alleged assault.

According to ESPN, Magic will give a deposition on October 4 at the Lakers’ practice facility.

