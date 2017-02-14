Magic Johnson hopes to recruit Kobe Bryant to join the Los Angeles Lakers’ executive ranks.

Johnson, who was recently hired to advise Jeanie Buss, says Kobe would be an invaluable addition to the front office.

The Hall of Famer was scheduled to meet with Lakers GM Mitch Kupchak and team co-owner Jim Buss earlier this week to plot the strategy going foward:

“First call I make if I’m in charge? Kobe Bryant,” Johnson said on ESPN’s First Take. “Because Kobe understands winning. He understands, also, these players. I would call: ‘What role you want? … If you’ve got a day, just give me that day.’ “I’ll take that. Whatever time he has, I want him to come and be a part of it.” “Everybody has to be on the same page right now,” Johnson told ESPN on Monday. “What we should be concerned about is not just right now, but how it will affect the future of the Lakers. That’s why we all have to be on the same page.”

