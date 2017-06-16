Kentucky guard Malik Monk said the Triangle Offense was the primary focus during his individual workout for the Knicks this week.

Monk, who averaged 19.8 points as a freshman last season, added that he’d be good fit for the Triangle because of its emphasis on constant motion. Starting at 5:43:

From ESPN:

He had dinner with New York Knicks president Phil Jackson the night before his individual workout and spent most of the workout running through the triangle offense, he said, which is more evidence that the club plans to rely heavily on the offense next season. “That’s all they were doing and focusing on,” Monk said. He added that he believes he’d be a good fit in the offense, which some veterans in New York have struggled with and rebelled against. “A lot of movement,” Monk said about the triangle. “It’s movement off the ball. I move off the ball great. I think it’s great for me.”

