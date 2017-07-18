After considering the possibility of retirement, Manu Ginobili is finalizing details on a new contract with the Spurs for next season.

Ginobili, who turns 40 this month, has been a Spur since the 2002-03 season.

Manu Ginobili and the Spurs are finalizing details of his imminent return for a 16th NBA season, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 18, 2017

Four-time NBA champion Manu Ginobili is finalizing a return for his 16th season with the San Antonio Spurs, league sources told ESPN. Ginobili has been learning toward a return next season, and plans to push back retirement for at least one more season, league sources said.

