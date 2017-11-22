Former Washington Bullets center Manute Bol might have been playing in the NBA while in his 40s and even 50s.

In an story by Adam Zagoria of ZAGSBLOG, former Cleveland State coach Kevin Mackey says no one—including Bol—knew his age when he came to the States.

“I gave him his birthday because they didn’t know how old he was,” Mackey, now a scout with the Indiana Pacers, told ZAGSBLOG. […] “Every athletic door is open at 19, every athletic door is closed when you’re 35,” said Mackey, 71. “He was probably 40, 50 years old when he was playing in the NBA.”

