Marc Gasol erupted for a career-best 42 points Wednesday night, leading the Memphis Grizzlies to a 101-99 win against the visiting Toronto Raptors.

The big fella shot 13 of 25 from the field, and chipped in seven boards plus a pair of blocked shots.

Gasol scored the Grizzlies’ first 16 points, and his free throws iced the game.

