Marc Gasol erupted for a career-best 42 points Wednesday night, leading the Memphis Grizzlies to a 101-99 win against the visiting Toronto Raptors.
The big fella shot 13 of 25 from the field, and chipped in seven boards plus a pair of blocked shots.
Gasol scored the Grizzlies’ first 16 points, and his free throws iced the game.
Per the AP:
“The ball went in early, and the rim got a little bigger,” the 7-foot-1 center from Spain said. “And I just kept shooting.”
“It’s so much fun to watch and be a part of,” said guard Mike Conley, who had 11 points. “Tonight was something special. It got to the point where everybody was just trying to get him the ball.”
(Kyle) Lowry led the Raptors with 29 points, including 14 in the fourth quarter, to lead Toronto’s final charge, erasing a 12-point Memphis lead. Norman Powell had 21 points and Cory Joseph finished with 15 points.
