Marc Gasol just became the first center to record 300 assists, 100 threes and 100 blocks in a season, but he doesn’t want to hear about it.

The Grizzlies big man thinks stats are “killing the game,” drawing the attention away from what’s important in basketball.

Gasol spoke to the Commercial Appeal before the Grizzlies’ 93-100 loss to the Mavs on Wednesday:

“We’ve got 43 wins. If we win (tonight), we’ll have 44. That’s the only number you guys (media) should care about. “Stats are great, but wins and losses matter. Stats are killing the game of basketball. Basketball is a subjective game. A lot of things happen that you cannot measure in stats. “Different things matter. To me, the most important things in basketball are not measured by stats.”

RELATED:

Marc Gasol on Resting: ‘I Don’t Like It. I Don’t Like It One Bit’